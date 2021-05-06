ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISSDY. Danske lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ISSDY traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

