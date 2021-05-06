iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 180.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

