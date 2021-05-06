iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.97. The stock had a trading volume of 320,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

