iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Williams Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.32. 534,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

