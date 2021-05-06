iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.