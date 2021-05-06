iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 94,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.56. 107,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average of $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.