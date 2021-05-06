iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,222. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

