iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 204,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,767. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.