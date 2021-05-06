iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

