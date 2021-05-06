iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,619,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.66. 6,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

