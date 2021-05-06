iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 272.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,266,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

