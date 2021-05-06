iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 27.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $299,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,829 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

