iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lowered by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,810 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 479,000 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

