iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Increased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,183. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

