iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.