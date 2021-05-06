Ironwood Financial llc Buys 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,196.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,926.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

