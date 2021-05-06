Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.61

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 62751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

