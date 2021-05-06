iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 399,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,193. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

