iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in iQIYI by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

