IQeon (IQN) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00005450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.