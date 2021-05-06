Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.22 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

