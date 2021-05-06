Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.68 million.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

