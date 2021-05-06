Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 41,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,413. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

