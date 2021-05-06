Investors Research Corp Sells 500 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Renasant were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Renasant by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,583 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNST opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

