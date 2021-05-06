Investors Research Corp Sells 378 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.