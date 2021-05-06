Investors Research Corp Sells 1,025 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,572 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.