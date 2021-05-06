Investors Research Corp Invests $59,000 in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

WLMS stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a P/E ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

