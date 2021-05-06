Investors Research Corp Grows Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $119.11 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.