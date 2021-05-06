Investors Purchase High Volume of Abercrombie & Fitch Call Options (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 18,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical volume of 2,372 call options.

ANF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 35,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $41.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

