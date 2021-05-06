Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

