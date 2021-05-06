Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.49 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 216,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,368. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.