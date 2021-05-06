Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Position Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,434 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

