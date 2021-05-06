Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $13.55.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

