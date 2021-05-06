Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $13.55.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
