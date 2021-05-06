Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $$23.34 on Thursday. 7,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,615. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

