Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart Sells 10,617 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $838.40 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.13 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $785.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

