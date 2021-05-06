Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

INTZ stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,912. The company has a market cap of $180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Get Intrusion alerts:

In other news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.