Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

Intrusion stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 1,429,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

