Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 69,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,402. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

