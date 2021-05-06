Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 1,864,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.