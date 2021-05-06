Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.86

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 9098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

The company has a market cap of $578.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

