Insured Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $267,900.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00265777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.82 or 0.01138083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.84 or 0.00732925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.45 or 1.00013500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

