Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce $39.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.47 million to $43.00 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $198.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders sold a total of 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

