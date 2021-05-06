Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

