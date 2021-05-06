Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells $32,662.44 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $912.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

