Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 5,265 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
