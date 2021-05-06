Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 5,265 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

