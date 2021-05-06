Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

