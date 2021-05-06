Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $286,548.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-on alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12.

On Monday, March 29th, Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04.

Snap-on stock opened at $245.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $100,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.