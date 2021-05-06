Insider Selling: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Sells 37,057 Shares of Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

Shares of SGRO stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,000.50 ($13.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 963.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 942.09.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 926.29 ($12.10).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.