Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

