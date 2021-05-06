Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $98.44.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
