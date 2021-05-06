Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 217 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $12,557.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52.

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 391,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,620. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

